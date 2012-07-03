A$AP Rocky Says SpaceGhostPurrp Is “Corny,” Feud Heats Up [VIDEO]

Although Harlem’s A$AP Rocky and Miami-bred rapper-producer SpaceGhostPurrp have collaborated on a few tracks (“Pretty Flacko,” “Purple Swag Chapter 2”), it appears the brewing beef between the young upstarts has hit a fever pitch after Rocky personally addressed the Raider Klan leader while on the red carpet during the 2012 BET Awards this past Sunday in Los Angeles, reports MTV News.

“Eff him, f-ck him, straight up. He’s one of those cats, like a lot of guys just hang around me, try to get hot, [then] when they dip off, they start trying throw dirt on the young blood,” said Rocky after being prodded about the feud with SpaceGhostPurrp. “They can’t stop the pretty motherf—ker.”

A$AP Rocky continued with, “At the end of the day, he know what it is. And he trying to lie to people, pumping that we (A$AP Mob) took styles from them. I mean if you really look at it, the proof is in the pudding, he’s corny. Stick to makin’ beats, that’s all I gotta say.” Ouch.

The pair’s friendship derailed after Purrp accused A$AP Twelvy of jumping Raider Klan member Matt Stoops and vented his frustrations on a now-defunct YouTube video. Just two months ago, SpaceGhostPurrp interviewed with MTV, asserting that he and Rocky were “homeys” – obviously not the case as of this week.

The drama isn’t stopping the A$AP Mob from dropping new heaters as Rocky and A$AP ANT dropped actual “off-the-top” freestyle verses over at the PleaseDontStare blog for their Money Mondays freestyle series. Rocky impressed by staying in the pocket and not letting the various beat switches slow up his flow while ANT took up the rear for the Mob captain.

Listen to A$AP Rocky & A$AP ANT’s “Jacking For Beats” freestyle below, and the former’s not so kind words for SpaceGhost on the next page.

Photo: MTV News

