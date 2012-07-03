Jimi Hendrix Biopic Will Not Include His Music

As the filming of the Jimi Hendrix biopic All Is By My Side continues to go forward in Dublin, producers are explaining just what music will be in the flick. Representative’s for Hendrix’s estate—Experience Hendrix LLC—released a statement attempting the halt production if it included the unauthorized use of his music.

However, according to Andre 3000’s publicist the music in the film is “authentic to Jimi’s story.” A report on RollingStone.com reveals that Three Stacks will sing new versions of music covered by Hendrix during the years of 1966 and 1967, which is the block of time in which the film follows his life. Benjamin has remade music from the likes of The Beatles and Muddy Waters, among others.

If producers were to include Hendrix’s noted works like “Purple Haze” or “The Wind Cries Mary,” they would have to request permission from the estate.“They want to make a Jimi Hendrix movie without Jimi Hendrix music,” said a representative for the estate. “It would be like making a movie about Lincoln without being able to use the Gettysburg Address.”

Principal photography for All Is By My Side is expected to wrap up this month, and producers want to take the film to Sundance next year.

—

Photo: Hip Hop Update