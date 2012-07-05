CLOSE
Home > Casey Veggies

Mac Miller ft. Joey Bada$$ & Casey Veggies – “America” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Rappers usually take holidays as an excuse to drop a whole lot of struggle and Independence Day was no different. Luckily, this appropriately themed video was not one of those. Three of hip-hop’s young guns, Mac Miller, Joey Bada$$ and Casey Veggies drop the video for “America” in honor of our country’s birthday.

Directed by the good homies Mike Waxx & Mike Carson of illROOTSthis came together during a chance meeting in New York City when Mac Miller finished a show in Highline Ballroom and Casey Veggies’ in SOBs respectively. Check it all out after the jump.


http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//
http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Kanye West Buys Kim Kardashian A $34,000 Gift [PHOTOS]

IL Clan del Wu Book Captures Images Of Wu-Tang Clan’s 2010 Reunion [PHOTOS]

Former Three 6 Mafia Member Crunchy Black Shot In Las Vegas [PHOTOS]

Maybach Music Group Celebrates After 2012 BET Awards [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown Gets A New Tattoo Of A Wolf On His Neck [PHOTOS]

The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths

Wired 25: The 25 Best 2 Chainz Guest Appearances [LISTEN]

7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

Photos: YouTube

america , Casey Veggies , download , joey badass , listen

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close