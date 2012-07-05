Soulja Boy ft. Game & Waka Flocka Flame – “Extendos” [LISTEN]

Originally leaked as a Soulja Boy/Waka Flocka duet called “Ridin’ Around“, Game is added on to the Young Chop produced “Extendos.” The track seems to be labeled as a throwaway, although Soulja Boy is working on a new album, no concrete information has been released despite the rapper’s recent efforts to make a track that sticks.

Look out for Waka’s Triple F Life in stores now and Game’s F.I.V.E. album which is currently in the works. Hit the jump to listen to the new record.

