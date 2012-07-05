Reek Da Villain Ft. Busta Rhymes & Lloyd Banks “Get Away Car Driving” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

The Conglomerate of Reek Da Villain and Busta Rhymes return with Lloyd Banks on this New York Banger. “Get Away Car Driving” premiered a few days ago but it must have slipped under the radar of a few of us.

Nonetheless, this one is a banger and you should definitely give it a listen if you’ve been yearning for some new Banks. Busta Rhymes has been hard at work for his YMCMB debut CD and Lloyd Banks is about to hit the streets with some new heat so this should hold you over for a bit. Hit the jump to listen and download. https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/07/reek-da-villian-ft-busta-rhymes-lloyd-banks-get-away-car-driving.mp3

Download: Reek Da Villian Ft. Busta Rhymes & Lloyd Banks “Get Away Car Driving”

