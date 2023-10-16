Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign To Reportedly Perform Collaborative LP In Italy

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West, also known as Ye, is making his return to music soon with a reported collaborative project with Ty Dolla $ign. With reports that the pair will be performing the project at the end of the month, it’s also come out that Kanye West is looking to shop the project to a distributor partner.

As reported by Billboard, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have been hard at work on an album, which remains untitled. The Italian version of the music publication previously reported that the joint concert was slated to happen at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia but those reports are not confirmed by West’s team. For now, the location remains undisclosed but the outlet added that tickets were to go on sale this past weekend.

Recently, Ye made an unannounced appearance at Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus concert in Rome this past August. West has also spent significant time in Italy over the course of the summer.

The outlet added in a separate report that Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are looking for a distribution partner and are considering offers from five unnamed entities according to sources close to the situation. The album was supposed to be released this past Friday (October 13) but it appears that the business being worked out on the backend moved things to a later date.

Photo: Ricky Vigil M / Getty