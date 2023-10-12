Julia Fox Reveals Ye AKA Kanye West Offered To Get Her A “Boob Job”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Apparently, actress and model Julia Fox just can’t stop spilling the beans about her short-lived relationship with forever-embattled Hip-Hop icon Ye aka Kanye West. Fox has already blabbed about how she only dated Ye to keep him from harassing Kim Kardashian and about how their relationship lacked sex.

Now, Julia Fox has revealed in a memoir released Tuesday (Oct. 10), that during their brief fling, Ye once casually offered to pay for her to get a “boob job.”

From HuffPost:

She said the moment happened while the pair were hanging out in a hotel room and playing a card game. “We spend the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary,” Fox wrote in her book, titled “Down the Drain.” That’s when the Grammy-winning rapper allegedly told her out of the blue, “I’ll get you a boob job if you want.” But Fox wasn’t feeling the offer. “His words stick to me like a piece of lint on my clothes, and I can’t shake off the uncomfortable feeling,” she wrote.

Last month, Fox told the Los Angeles Times she felt “weaponized” by Ye against Kardashian, who was dating comedian Pete Davidson at the time, and we all remember how that mostly one-sided feud went.