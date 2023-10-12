Julia Fox Reveals Ye AKA Kanye West Offered To Get Her A “Boob Job”

Apparently, actress and model Julia Fox just can’t stop spilling the beans about her short-lived relationship with forever-embattled Hip-Hop icon Ye aka Kanye West. Fox has already blabbed about how she only dated Ye to keep him from harassing Kim Kardashian and about how their relationship lacked sex.
Now, Julia Fox has revealed in a memoir released Tuesday (Oct. 10), that during their brief fling, Ye once casually offered to pay for her to get a “boob job.”
From HuffPost:
She said the moment happened while the pair were hanging out in a hotel room and playing a card game.
“We spend the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary,” Fox wrote in her book, titled “Down the Drain.”
That’s when the Grammy-winning rapper allegedly told her out of the blue, “I’ll get you a boob job if you want.”
But Fox wasn’t feeling the offer.
“His words stick to me like a piece of lint on my clothes, and I can’t shake off the uncomfortable feeling,” she wrote.
Last month, Fox told the Los Angeles Times she felt “weaponized” by Ye against Kardashian, who was dating comedian Pete Davidson at the time, and we all remember how that mostly one-sided feud went.
“I just felt like his little puppet,” Fox said.
Well, now, the “puppet” is pulling her own strings and acting as her own very chatty ventriloquist. Apparently, a lot happened (and didn’t happen) during the Ye and Fox romance that lasted less than two months.
Of course, it wouldn’t be terribly surprising if Ye did up and offer to buy his then-girlfriend new boobs out of the blue. This is the guy who, last year, was accused of inappropriately showing pornographic photos to employees at adidas, a company the “Jesus Walks” rapper had a very public falling out with last year.
Apparently, there are few things in this world that are more shaky than a relationship with Ye, be it business or personal.
Just—wow.
