Pete Davidson Reportedly In Trauma Therapy Over Kanye West Harassment

Pete Davidson is in the news of late after reports that his relationship with Kim Kardashian has come to an end. During their romance, the actor and comedian endured plenty of harassment from Kanye West and is reportedly seeking therapy to address the fallout.

According to PEOPLE, which spoke with a source close to Pete Davidson, the SNL star is seeking therapy due to Kanye West’s relentless online harassment.

The source says to the outlet that since April of this year, Davidson, 28, entered into “trauma therapy” as a result of the harassment and social media threats from West, 45 during the period Davidson dated Kardashian, 41.

“The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help,” added the source.

Davidson is ready to move on beyond the relationship and focus on his career according to the source and stated that there are no hard feelings between him and Kardashian.

Photo: Getty