Julia Fox Shows Her Disdain For Wealth By Living In A Tiny Mice-Infested NYC Apartment

Kanye West’s former living mannequin Julia Fox wants the world to know she hates the idea of wealth by giving us a tour of her living conditions.

Julia Fox swears she is Prince Akeem and is living in meager accommodations on purpose. The “actress”/”model” took her TikTok followers on a tour of her “tiny” Manhattan apartment she shares with mice thinking it was a flex on the rich, but newsflash, it’s not.

Fox, best known for galavanting around NYC and across the globe with “billionaire rapper genius” Kanye West, claims she is against “excessive displays of wealth.”

She also claims the mice running around her “tiny” apartment she shares with her child makes her “feel icky” and adds that “people that have really big houses. It’s just really wasteful when there is just so many homeless people in this country. I just, I’m not really like that.”

“I never thought in a million years that I would do this, but I do believe in maximum transparency, and so I am going to give you guys an apartment tour,” Fox says.

She continues “I know I am going to get roasted. And whatever, but hopefully maybe somebody can watch this and be like ‘maybe I’m not doing so bad.”

If she is paying rent in Manhattan, she is not “doing so bad,” We’re sure the 3 million people watching her bootleg episode of MTV Cribs feel the same way.

While Julia Fox “Struggles” With Mice, Kanye West Got A New Wife

Fox is currently giving the rich the middle finger by flexing on them with her tiny apartment, and her ex is reportedly a married man again.

West is rumored to have tied the knot with Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori, and yes, she is a Kim Kardashian knockoff.

Photo: Taylor Hill / Getty