Kanye West & North West Spotted In Malibu With Ye’s New “Wifey” Bianca Censori

Plenty of people have been talking about Ye aka Kanye West and his new “wifey” who isn’t really his wife and, aesthetically, is basically Kim Kardashian’s biggest cosplayer.

Anyway, Ye and Bianca Censori—the 27-year-old Yeezy architectural designer Ye “married” in Beverly Hills (it was a non-legal ceremony and the couple does not appear to have filed for marriage certificates yet)—have been spotted out on the town with Ye’s daughter, North.

According to Page Six, Ye and Censori were waiting on North, who had just arrived at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday.

Predictably, not everyone is thrilled about Ye’s new “marriage” to Censori—who, again, isn’t Ye’s wife because a non-legally-binding marriage is to a real marriage what Fox News is to actual news—or the fact that she appears to be spending time with her new non-husband and non-stepdaughter.

From Page Six:

Page Six exclusively revealed that the Kardashian family was confused and concerned about the news.

“The family isn’t taking this as a marriage yet,” a source told us. “They don’t know what it is. They aren’t sure if it is a PR stunt. They are waiting to see if he files for papers. They are nervous because if it’s real, she would be in the children’s life.”

Censori, who bore a striking resemblance to the “Kardashians” star before chopping off her hair and dyeing it blond, has not been in Kim’s good books since she started working full-time at Yeezy in November 2020.

“Kim hates her. [She] has a bad opinion of her,” an insider told us earlier this month. “This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim.”

To be fair, you might also have an unfavorable opinion of someone who fake-married your ex and then started jacking your steeze with a wardrobe that’s an exact replica of your closet and makeup collection.

I’m just saying, it’s kinda weird—even for Ye.