Ice Spice Brings Big Bronx Energy To ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ice Spice’s career continues to soar. She took the stage at Saturday Night Live and left her mark on Studio 8H.

Hypebeast is reporting that the Bronx, New York, native made her SNL debut this past weekend. Hosted by alumni, and what seems to be a forever enemy to Kanye West, Pete Davidson, the episode was the launch to the iconic series’ 49th season. While the American late-night live television sketch show didn’t produce any comedic moments that have since gone viral, it seems the crowd was ready to see the “Bikini Bottom” rapper do her thing.

During her first set Ice Spice performed “In Ha Mood” while being backed by two female dancers. She breezed through the song while teasing her signature assets via a cropped t-shirt and high-cut denim shorts. For her second performance she was introduced by none other than Taylor Swift. The “I Knew You Would Be Trouble” singer was in the house to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce who contributed to an earlier sketch. From there Ice Spice brought her newest single “Pretty Girl” to life with help from Nigerian singer songwriter Rema.

Earlier this year the MC released the deluxe version to her Like..? EP. She would then go on to work with Dunkin’ for an “Ice Spice Munchkins Drink.” You can watch Ice Spice’s Saturday Night Live sets below.