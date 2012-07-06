No I.D. Says Kanye West’s Album is Coming Soon [VIDEO]

No I.D. caught up with MTV News on the red carpet of the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards to release an interesting tidbit of information. If things go as planned, Cruel Summer won’t be this year’s only Kanye West sighting, the Chi-Town producer revealed. Yeezy actually plans on releasing his sixth solo album by the end of the fourth quarter. When asked about the possibility of a full Kanye West project, the “Run This Town” producer explained, “He’s coming right after that. I’m not working on that [Cruel Summer] album, I’m working on his album.”

No I.D. went on to say, “This is Kanye. You know what to expect from the family. He hasn’t missed yet, so don’t expect him to miss.” With the year both Kanye and Dion are having, fans can’t expect anything but great work from a duo that’s showed and proved their entire careers. No I.D., who produced a good portion of the notable leaks set to appear on Nas‘s Life is Good, closed his statement ambiguously with, “It’s what you expect and everything you don’t expect.” What do you expect from Kanye West this time around?

Speak your mind in the comments and check out the footage below.

