Curren$y & Harry Fraud – Cigarette Boats EP [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Less than a month has passed since the release of Curren$y’s The Stoned Immaculate, but that hasn’t stopped the NOLA native from releasing a joint project called Cigarette Boats with “Shot Caller” producer Harry Fraud. The five track EP is entirely produced by Mr. Fraud with Spitta providing the raps, along with Smoke DZA and Styles P as the guest features.

This won’t be all for the Jet Lifer as he is pinned down for another collaborative project, this time with fellow smoker Wiz Khalifa for their Live In Concert mixtape due out August 9th.

In the meantime, enjoy Cigarette Boats with by stream or perhaps you enjoy listening at your own leisure so a download link is provided, both down below.

Download: Curren$y & Harry Fraud – Cigarette Boats EP

—

Photo: Curren$y