Frank Ocean ft. Andre 3000 – “Pink Matter” [LISTEN]

Frank Ocean decided to release his highly anticipated Channel Orange album a week early last night amid the frenzy of his coming out. The album went up right around the time he made his television performance debut on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon (check out Frank’s performance of “Bad Religion” on the next page).

“Pink Matter” is the 15th track on the 17 track LP and includes a guest verse from Andre 3K, who makes another appearance on a non-OutKast album. Other features on Frank’s debut album include John Mayer playing the guitar on “Pyramid” and Odd Future affiliate and recent Samoa escapee Earl Sweatshirt on “Super Rich Kid.” Purchase Channel Orange on iTunes now, trust me you’re going to be glad you gave your $9.99 once you listen to it.

Now if only “White Jesus” can resurrect into my inbox… Listen to “Pink Matter” below.

Photo: Terry Richardson

