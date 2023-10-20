Keri Hilson Promises A New Album, Again—But For Real This Time

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Singer, songwriter and actress Keri Hilson hasn’t had much of a presence on the music scene in more than a decade.

Sure, the “Pretty Girl Rock” singer has been in the news in recent years for things you really don’t want to be in the news for—such as caping for Donald Trump and spreading COVID-19 misinformation—but fans haven’t been getting the news they really want, which is the release date for a new album.

Well, apparently, that may be changing soon as Hilson renewed hope for her loyal fans during a new episode of Tank and J. Valentine’s R&B Money podcast.

Now, earlier this year, Hilson teased fans with a promise of a third studio album during an appearance on the Behind the Mask podcast. She also talked a little about what was taking so long.

“I can say that [the new album] answers questions,” Hilson said, HipHopDX reported. “I can say that I’m proud of it. And I can say that there were a couple of false starts. They were not all me! There was some like, I don’t know, fake PR or like fans would craft fake press releases and tweets.

“But there have been false starts and right before my dad died, that was definitely one that I was responsible for because that’s what I was planning to do and then that happened,” she continued. “But I feel like I’m closer now.”

Yeah—so that was back in February. During the R&B Money episode, which aired Saturday, Hilson was still pretty vague about when her first album since 2010’s No Boys Allowed would be available and about why there’s been so many delays, but she did make it clear her and her team has every intention of releasing a new project.

“It took a second; a lot of things happened that prevented it,” she said. “I blame it on one thing, but really it was years of a struggle. I fought through that, but I’m free, and I’m ready.

“We’re starting to take meetings to figure out how we want to do this thing [and] where we want to do this thing,” she added.

Welp, we’ll see what happens, but hopefully, Hilson and her people have gotten it together and we can expect the talented R&B songstress to hit us with some new work very soon.