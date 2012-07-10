Freddie Gibbs Speaks On The Evolution Of Gangsta Rap [VIDEO]

Gary, Indiana’s own, Freddie “Gangsta” Gibbs chopped it up with FADER magazine about his genre of gangsta rap and how he fits in. He also spoke on his upcoming Gangsta Grillz tape with DJ Drama that he has coming up called Baby face Killer.

“Now a days gangsta rap gets…I don’t want to say watered down, but as soon as people expect it to be one thing, and only that certain thing; probably something simple. I’m going to show you the complexity of this s**t,” Gibbs says about his upcoming project.

—

Photo: YouTube