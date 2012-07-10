Kanye West (Awkwardly) Appears On Keeping Up With The Kardashians [VIDEO]

Kanye West is rarely at a loss for words, but for some reason, when he appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians Monday night (July 9), he was uncharacteristically quiet. West’s then budding relationship with Kardashian was the focus of the episode, which showed the G.O.O.D. Music front man in a lightning fast awkward cameo.

The episode was shot around the time he released his “Way Too Cold” single, back when the public was speculating on the status of their union. West accompanied Kardashain to the opening of her sister’s boyfriend, Scott Disick’s restaurant in New York. While the reality star, obviously didn’t mind the cameras, West basically hid behind a wall in the hotel room, barely speaking any words. He opened up (only slightly) in another scene, when the family had dinner at the restaurant, but for the most part appeared to be in extreme pain, despite the smile on his face.

The twosome, have been flaunting their love all over the globe, and judging by the clip below, they make for an interesting match– if nothing else.



Photo: People