Kendrick Lamar – “Swimming Pools (Drank)” (prod. by T-Minus) [LISTEN]

Liquor has been the catalyst to many of our awful nights. Kendrick Lamar seems to agree, as he revisits the nights that peer pressure caused him to over indulge in libations, despite the known end result on the T-Minus produced, “Swimming Pools (Drank).” On the track K. Dot reaches a crossroad in his night, where he has a heart to heart with his conscience. That’s a pretty bad night.

“Swimming Pools” is set to appear on the Compton MC’s major label debut, good kid, m.A.A.d city, which is set to release October 2nd. If this and “The Recipe” are what we’re to expect, Kendrick could quite possibly have a great album on his hands, though he’s already deemed it “the best album done in 20 years.”

Listen to the track after the jump.

Photo: J. Cole