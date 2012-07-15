DMX Hospitalized With A Concussion Following Four-Wheeler Accident

The Dog has been injured. DMX was hospitalized with a concussion Saturday (July 14) after crashing his four-wheeler, reports TMZ. The rapper got into the accident outside his house in South Carolina, when he collided with a hill. After flipping over more than once, he landed on his backside.

Despite his injuries, X reported his own story to the website, explaining that he didn’t remember many details from the incident. This latest trip marks the second time he has been hospitalized this year, the first occurring in January, for food poisoning.

After a list of well-documented legal issues, the 41-year-old has managed to stay out of trouble, and is focussed on a career resurgence. He released his The Weigh In EP in May. In promotion of the project, X announced a summer tour, and has plans to drop his Undisputed album this fall.

Just when it appeared that X may not be totally in the clear with the law, a touring suit brought against the Yonkers, N.Y. native was dismissed, last month.

No word yet on when X will be released from the hospital, but whenever he does get out, he might want to stay off the four-wheeler for a while.



Photo: TMZ