Busta Rhymes Reunites With Leaders Of The New School At 2012 Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival [VIDEO]

Busta Rhymes is easily one of Hip-Hop music’s greatest showman and his skills were on full display yesterday (July 14th) as he headlined the 2012 Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival. Bussa Buss can easily rock a stage by himself but nevertheless brought out an assortment of his rap superfriends to help him tear down the stage. But the most surprising was a long overdue reunion with the Leaders of the New School.

AllHipHop comes through with an efficient recap of the show in the video below. Slick Rick gets the award for the most audacious jewelry while some of the guest performers include Buckshot, Smif-N-Wessun and Lil Fame. But the highlight was clearly Busta on stage with LONS, with things getting really turnt up when A Tribe Called Quest joins in to perform “Scenario.”

“You’re definitely going to see us again, salute,” said Busta Rhymes.

Word. Also, Brooklyn Nets gears is clearly selling very, very well. Watch the footage below.



http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Nas – Life Is Good CD Booklet [PHOTOS]

• Game Spends $200K On A Leather Ferrari [PHOTOS]

• 10 Of The Most Suspect Pictures Of Sean “Diddy” Combs Ever Taken [PHOTOS]

• GLORY: 10 Rappers That Found Religion

• Bangin Candy: The Foxy & Controversial Sheneka Adams [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Rosa Acosta Visits Hip-Hop Wired [PHOTOS]

• 8 More Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments (That Will Probably Never Happen)

—

Photo: YouTube