DJ Scream ft. 2 Chainz, Future, Waka Flocka, Yo Gotti & Gucci Mane – “Hood Rich Anthem” [LISTEN]

The resident DJ of Maybach Music Group, DJ Scream, is going to put out a full project soon entitled Long Live The HustleThe DJ who oversaw Rick Ross‘ Rich Forever, grabs up 2 Chainz, Waka Flocka, Future, Yo Gotti and Gucci Mane for the album’s first single “Hood Rich Anthem.”

This DJ Spinz-produced single takes a few of Atlanta’s finest along with Yo Gotti of Memphis to talk to hold down the south. If you like that good ole’ trap music, then this is right up your alley. This one bangs. Hit the jump to listen and download. 

