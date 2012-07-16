A$AP Mob Sued Over Brawl At 2011 FADER Fort

A$AP Rocky‘s crew is facing legal action stemming from a brawl occurring at the FADER Fort, last year. According to Courthouse News, stage manager, Anthony Montalbano, alleges to have sustained several injuries at the hands of the A$AP Mob, after trying to remove sound equipment, which he claims the band was breaking.

Montalbano— who is being represented by Cristina Ctorides, with Goldsmith Ctorides— claims that his employer, Best Instrumental Rental, was hired by Fader Media for the October 2011 event. During their performance, Montalbano stated that the group “shouted obscenities indicating their dissatisfaction with the microphones and damaged musical instruments and equipment that was on the stage.” He was then instructed by a Fader employee to break up the altercation—resulting in him being attacked. “Plaintiff was then grabbed by the defendants and continuously punched in the face and head for several minutes and said defendants hit plaintiff in the head with a microphone,” stated the complaint.

The paperwork reveals that Montalbano was “covered in blood” and had several injuries including an “open scalp wound,” and “lacerations and pain in his head, neck, back, knees and ribs.” Following the beat down, Montalbano went to a hospital and got 10 stitches.

While three band members were charged in the incident, Montalbano is seeking compensatory and punitive compensation for assault and battery, negligent hiring, and emotional distress. He has also named Sony Music Entertainment, and Fader Media Network in the suit.

A$AP Mob has a reputation for fighting, earlier in the year they scrapped with audience members during an appearance at SXSW.

At press time, A$AP Mob did not respond to Hip-Hop Wired’s request for comment.

—

Photo: Chi Movement