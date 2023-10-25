DJ Envy Will Assist Investigators In Cesar Pina Fraud Case, Lawyer Says In Statement

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

DJ Envy found himself in the crosshairs of an ongoing investigation involving Cesar Pina and the FlippingNJ real estate business the pair often promoted via their respective channels. After the arrest of Cesar Pina last week, DJ Envy, through his representation, says he’ll cooperate with the authorities in supporting the investigation with information.

On Tuesday (October 24), Law & Crime reporter Meghann Cuniff, known for her coverage of the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez matter, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a statement from Envy’s attorney, Massimo D’Angelo. D’Angelo says that his client will be a willing partner with federal investigators as they continue to work the case.

From X:

I just got off the phone with DJ Envy’s lawyer, Massimo D’Angelo, who says Envy is one of Cesar Pina’s Ponzi scheme victims.

“Obviously, Envy is going to be assisting and cooperating fully” to get not only his money back, but money back for the other victims.

In the thread, Cuniff added, “D’Angelo says Envy invested $500K with Pina but “didn’t get any money back. He paid out substantial sums similar to some of the other investors who thought they were getting money back.”

Cuniff concluded the thread by writing, “D’Angelo wouldn’t tell me if Envy has testified before a grand jury, but he’s agreed to go on a YouTube live with me later this week. It’s going to be great! I’ll announce the day and time ASAP.”

Fans of Cuniff have been calling for her expert breakdowns of the DJ Envy and Cesar Pina case, and their requests have apparently been answered. Check out the X thread below.

