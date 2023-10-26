Kid Cudi “ILL WHAT I BLEED,” Dave East “Slip” & More | Daily Visuals 10.25.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a minute since Kid Cudi’s blessed his fans with a full-length LP and while they await the release of his next project, INSANO, the man has released something to hold his fans over until that album drops though this cut isn’t considered it’s second single.

Dropping off his latest visuals to “ILL WHAT I BLEED,” KC takes to the streets of Seoul, South Korea with his peoples where he hits up some clothing stores, dances around the locals and even joins a Korean performer on stage. Who that kid was, we have no idea but he ain’t seem to have a problem with Cudi turning up next to him. Great to see Cudi in good spirits.

Back in the States, Dave East hits up his old stomping grounds and for his clip to “Slip,” the Harlem representative gets his swole on and does some pull ups on a HAWK beacon before rolling away in his Maybach truck. Giving “pulling up on the block” a whole new meaning.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Big Herk Da Terrible, and more.

