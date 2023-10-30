Lawsuit Filed By Man Who Says Chris Brown Beat Him With A Liquor Bottle In London

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Forever-embattled R&B legend Chris Brown just can’t seem to stay out of the news for allegedly doing something aggressive and/or violent out of anger. Now, a man has filed a lawsuit accusing the “Look At Me Now” singer of beating the hell out of him at a nightclub in London back in February, according to TMZ.

Abe Diaw, a man who is claiming to have known Brown for at least seven years, said he spotted the recording artist at TAPE nightclub in England and, when Diaw saw Chris come his way, he thought he was doing so to give him a hug, but instead, Brown smashed him over the head with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila. The lawsuit claims Brown repeatedly beat Diaw over the head with “crushing blows” from the bottle.

From TMZ: