Lawsuit Filed By Man Who Says Chris Brown Beat Him With A Liquor Bottle In London

Forever-embattled R&B legend Chris Brown just can’t seem to stay out of the news for allegedly doing something aggressive and/or violent out of anger. Now, a man has filed a lawsuit accusing the “Look At Me Now” singer of beating the hell out of him at a nightclub in London back in February, according to TMZ.
Abe Diaw, a man who is claiming to have known Brown for at least seven years, said he spotted the recording artist at TAPE nightclub in England and, when Diaw saw Chris come his way, he thought he was doing so to give him a hug, but instead, Brown smashed him over the head with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila. The lawsuit claims Brown repeatedly beat Diaw over the head with “crushing blows” from the bottle.
From TMZ:
The guy claims he was knocked unconscious but says that didn’t stop Chris from continuing the attack … he says CB ruthlessly stomped on him as he lay passed out on the club floor.
In the docs, Diaw claims he had to be hospitalized as a result of his alleged injuries … which he says include cuts on his head and torn ligaments in his leg.
Chris’ accuser says there’s surveillance footage of the whole thing … and he says cops in London have the alleged beatdown video. Diaw claims he can identify Chris in the footage and claims CB is a fugitive in the United Kingdom as a result of the alleged incident.
It’s unclear what led up to the alleged confrontation. Even given Brown’s history of violent outbursts, it’s difficult to imagine he would just up and repeatedly beat a person over the head with a liquor bottle for no discernable reason while the unsuspecting victim was waiting for a greeting from a years-long friend. TMZ reported that the news site reached out to Brown’s representatives, but has not heard back from them.
At any rate, Diaw is suing for unspecified damages, and he claims he’s suffered emotional distress and trauma after enduring what he says might be permanent injuries.
