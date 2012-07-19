Game Calls Off His Wedding [PHOTOS]

Love didn’t pan out for the Game, this time around. 40 Glocc’s arch nemesis has called off his wedding to longtime love, Tiffney Cambridge, and after a full day of a rumored split Game took to Twitter to confirm the news. While he didn’t exactly explain what went wrong, the 32-year-old is taking on all of the blame. “The rumors are TRUE,” he wrote. “The wedding is OFF. It’s not her fault, it’s mine ! She’s a GREAT woman, I just wasn’t man enough 2 see it through.”

Game proposed last year by surprising Cambridge, who works as a teacher, at her job. He got down on one knee as her co-workers and a camera crew all waited for her response. “Oh, yes, Jayceon,” she said after the rapper popped the question.

“As a man, this is that day you throw your player card away and step up and be a family man,” he said. “She deserves this. It’s been a long run. It’s been seven years. We had good times and bad times. At the end of the day, as a man, this is something that I owe to her and I owe to my family.”

Although it appears that the happiness displayed on the engagement video is a thing of the past, they will remain in each other’s lives since they share two children. The twosome were also said to be starring in a new reality show.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Game has ended an engagement. He split from his previous fiancé,Valiesha Butterfield, in 2006.

Photo: Hell Beautiful

