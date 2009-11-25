R. Kelly To Host Thanksgiving Dinner For U.S. Troops

Continuing his long tradition of supporting the country’s men and women in uniform, R&B superstar R. Kelly will be hosting a special Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday evening (Nov. 25) for 200 soldiers from Walter Reed Army Medical Center and other U.S. Army facilities in the Washington, D.C., area.

The feast will be held at Washington’s Constitution Hall, where the multi-platinum-selling recording artist will be performing later in the evening as part of his multi-city “Ladies Make Some Noise!” tour. Following the dinner, the troops will attend the concert as Kelly’s guests.

“There’s nothing worse than being away from your loved ones at the holidays,” said Kelly. “This is my way of my way of saying thank you to all the brave men and women who have given up so much in order to protect us. It’s their sacrifices that allow us to sleep comfortably at night and send our children off to school in the morning.”

Kells latest album Unititled is also due in stores on December 1st. The album will feature his new single “Number One” with Keri Hilson.