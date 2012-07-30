The Game Breaks Hand After Dunk In Drew League Playoff Basketball Game [PHOTO]

The Game hasn’t had the best of luck on the basketball court this Summer League basketball season. About a month ago, the Compton rapper was caught tap dancing, before falling, on video after becoming victim to a mean crossover. Then yesterday, during his Money Gang team’s first playoff game, he broke bones in his wrist and thumb after throwing down a slam dunk. TMZ reports that the rapper fell after throwing it down but another player accidentally stepped on his hand, breaking bones.

“Broke my f-ckin thumb !!! I can’t win for sh-t,” he tweeted along with a photo of his new cast. Game will be out of action for at least a month. The “Hate Or Love It” rapper’s squad shouldn’t miss him too tough, though. Money Gang’s roster also happens to boast NBA hoopers including Ron Artest Metta World Peace, DeMar DeRozan, Paul George and John Wall.

Check out a photo of the aftermath, no pun, of Game’s ill luck on the next page.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Fat Joe Brings Out Kanye West, Jadakiss & More For “Pride & Joy” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

• Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte Banned From Wearing Custom Grill On Medal Stand [PHOTOS]

• 15 People Who Merged Rapping With Singing (Before Drake) [GALLERY]

• 11 Notable Black Olympians Who Deserve Your Respect [PHOTOS]

• 5 Reasons Why The Jackson Family Is Bat Sh-t Crazy

• Graffiti Mural Criticizing NYPD Gets Painted Over By NYPD Cops [PHOTOS]

• 10 Flicks Of Rick Ross Eating Like A G [PHOTOS]

• Gunplay Calls Swastika Tattoo A “Symbol Of Genocide” [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2Next page »