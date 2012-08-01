50 Cent & Eminem Star In How To Make Money Selling Drugs [VIDEO]

Snoop Dogg Lion isn’t the only rapper set to appear the Toronto Film Festival this year. 50 Cent and Eminem are just a few of the subjects that appear in the Adrian Grenier (of Entourage fame), produced documentary called How To Make Money Selling Drugs.

Sounding more like a recruiting video and not a cautionary tale, How To Make Money Selling Drugs talks to people like “Freeway” Ricky Ross, Woody Harrelson, Susan Sarandon, The Wire creator David Simon, 50 and Em about the 400 billion dollar global industry of drug dealing. Hit the jump to check out the fascinating trailer for the documentary.



Photo: YouTube