Drake To Executive Produce Aaliyah Album; Sample Her On New Single

According to HipHopDX, Drake has been tapped by Aaliyah’s estate to executive produce a posthumous album from Aaliyah. Moreover, it’s also reported that Drake will sample the deceased singer on his new single, which he will reportedly premiere this weekend at Toronto’s OVO Fest.

Last spring while overseas, Drake hinted to Tim Westwood that he had some special plans related to the late singer in the works. “I have some great Aaliyah news coming soon,” he said. “Just some special things. Just gave you that, just a little. Because I said, I’m with Westwood, so I can’t not. But great things, great things for music, period.”

Drake’s infatuation with Aaliyah has been apparent in his music since he dedicated his debut album, Thank Me Later, to the singer as well as sampling her single “At Your Best,” on the Yougn Jeezy-assisted record “Unforgettable.” Drake also has a tattoo of the singer’s face on his back. He is set to debut his new single at the OVO Festival, taking place this Sunday, August 5th, at Toronto, Canada’s Molson Amphitheatre.

—

Photo: AP