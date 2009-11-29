Diddy To Hawk His Fragrances This Monday On The Home Shopping Network

Interactive lifestyle network and retail destination HSN is kicking off the holiday season with two special-guest LIVE appearances from multi-talented producer, musician, actor, designer, entrepreneur and lifestyle icon Sean “Diddy” Combs as he debuts his award winning fragrances, Holiday Gift Sets and exclusive Sean John robe on HSN and http://www.hsn.com.

Sean “Diddy” Combs will unveil his men’s fragrance collections Unforgivable and I Am King, and women’s fragrance collection Unforgivable Woman during two special shows on HSN – Monday, November 30 at 11:00pm ET and Tuesday, December 1 at 1:00am ET.

“With the help of HSN, I’m going to be coming to your living room for the holidays,” says Combs. “I can’t wait to show HSN’s viewers my lineup of Sean John Fragrances for men and women. It’s the perfect time to shop for the holidays.”

Embodying the sophistication and strength synonymous with Sean “Diddy” Combs, the widely celebrated Unforgivable, I Am King and Unforgivable Woman fragrance collections will be available for the first time on HSN in gift sets that touch upon signature notes of Sicilian Lemon and Italian Bergamot, Pina Colada and Grapefruit, as well as Tangerine Zest and the Imperial French Berry.

Striving for a sleek, clean and uniquely rich scent, luxurious ingredients were used to create Unforgivable, a breathtakingly addictive and slightly dangerous scent. The women’s fragrance collection – Unforgivable Woman is a sensual combination of creamy, floral and warm and luscious notes. Combs’ newest men’s fragrance – I am King is an untraditional fresh fruity, woody scent, evoking the modern day king.

“We are very excited to partner with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and bring to life on HSN the compelling story behind the success of his top-selling fragrances for both women and men,” said Mindy Grossman, CEO of HSN, Inc. “Offering our customers a wider array of luxurious fragrances has been a focus for HSN as we continue to expand our beauty business. Mr. Combs is a lifestyle icon who will provide our customers with unique experiences and the quality products we strive to deliver.”

The Unforgivable gift sets for men will be available in a Deluxe Holiday Set, which will include a 4.2 oz EDT spray and signature watch, or in a Classic Holiday Set featuring a smaller 2.5 oz EDT spray and deodorant.

The I Am King Classic Holiday Set includes a 1.7 oz EDT spray and 3.4 oz After Shave Balm. All three sets for men include a Sean John signature bag as a gift with purchase. For women, the Unforgivable Woman Holiday Set will include a 4.2 oz scent spray, body lotion and corresponding makeup bag, along with Unforgivable and Unforgivable Woman Bubble Baths as gifts with purchase.

The Unforgivable, Unforgivable Woman and I Am King Eau de Toilette will be available as well. In addition, an exclusive Sean John robe will be available to complement the gift sets.