Lyn Charles ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Star Life” [LISTEN]

Lyn Charles, also known as BBC Slim, is an up and coming MC out of West Philadelphia, born in raised. Don’t know if he spend time in his playground most of his days like a certain other West Philly rapper, but the kid is pretty decent on the mic.

Anyway, in this new record from Lyn, he gets a fresh guest verse from the new prince of the west coast, Kendrick Lamar. This record will be featured on his Golden Louis EP dropping on August 23rd. Cop the record on iTunes and hit the jump to get a listen to the record.

—

Photo: Facebook

Props: HHNM