Floyd Mayweather Jr. Released From Jail [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Floyd Mayweather Jr. was released from Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas early this morning (August 3rd) as scheduled. The boxing champ served two months stemming from pleading guilty to domestic battery charges. The welterweight boxing champs was originally supposed to served three months but was let out early for good behavior, reports TMZ.

Among the many greeting Mayweather was 50 Cent, who is now a licensed boxing promoter and partners with the boxer in TMT (The Money Team) Promotions. You can see Fif in the passenger seat as Mayweather gets into his car in the video below. More photos of Mayweather hitting the town in the gallery.

But the question everyone is asking now is; will Mayweather Jr. ever fight Manny Pacquiao?

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Terry Richardson Takes Even More Candid Shots Of Odd Future [PHOTOS]

• A Queens Story: Nas & Salaam Remi’s 10 Greatest Collaborations

• The Curious Case Of Joseline Hernandez: A Visual Timeline Of Success [PHOTOS]

• 8 Things You Need To Know About 2 Chainz’s Based On A T.R.U. Story

• T.I.’s New “Go Get It” Video Features Big A$$ Mansion, Very Small Bikinis [PHOTOS]

• Dallas Mavericks Star Dirk Nowitzki Marries Wife In Traditional Kenyan Ceremony [PHOTOS]

• Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte Banned From Wearing Custom Grill On Medal Stand [PHOTOS]

• 15 People Who Merged Rapping With Singing (Before Drake) [GALLERY]

—

Photo: AP

1 2 3 4Next page »