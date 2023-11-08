HHW Gaming: Snoop Dogg & His Son Are Building A Platform For Minority Creators With Death Row Gaming

Snoop Dogg is looking to do more than give out Death Row chains since acquiring the iconic music label. He is teaming up with his son, Cordell Broadus, to help put minority creators and gamers on the map.
Spotted on HypeBeast, the iconic Hip-Hop star and his seed are working together to give minority creators and artists a platform to develop and publish on Fortnite using the company’s Unreal Editor.
Broadus made the dope announcement while speaking at AFROTECH.
Per HypeBeast:
“We’ve been creating games, and none of them has been published anything on a huge scale, but on a very amateur level,” Broadus told AFROTECH. “We’ve been around games for the last five to six years. And Snoop, he’s done mobile games. A few of them in the past five to six years in apps and stuff like that. So we’ve always had the mindset of building it on our own.”
Calvin Broadus Is Excited To Work With His Dad
