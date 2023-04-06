Snoop Dogg Resigns From FaZe Clan’s Board of Directors

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Over the years Snoop Dogg has proven to be a prominent business man in the game and when he sees some problems on the horizon he knows to get the heck out of dodge while he can.

Variety is reporting that esports organization and lifestyle brand, FaZe Clan has announced that Tha Doggfather has resigned from his position on their board of directors “effective immediately” following the news that their stock had taken a hit when it went public. Though no specific reason was given for Snoop’s sudden departure, FaZe Clan says their relationship with the Hip-Hop icon remains on the up and up and will continue their alliance with Snoop in future endeavors.

“Mr. Broadus’s resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company or any of its subsidiaries,” the statement noted. In a statement shared with Variety, FaZe Clan adds, “Our relationship with Snoop remains positive as we will continue a multi-year collaboration agreement between Snoop and FaZe. The FaZe Holdings Inc. Board of Directors will continue with 9 members. Please visit our website at investors.fazeclan.com for more information.”

You have to wonder why Snoop would suddenly walk away from his gig on the board of directors just months into his newfound gig. Back in December of 2022 it was reported that FaZe Clan had wooed Snoop into that position with $1.9 million in stock and $248,000 worth of stock for his son along with companies controlled by his spouse and his manager. That’s a helluva come up. But since going public stock for FaZe Clan began to tumble before falling beneath $1 this past January.

But that’s not keeping the company from continuing to mush forward as it plans to keep it’s brand growing and rolling until the wheels fall off.

Still, FaZe Clan has made several promotions across the company over the past few months, and before this year, had announced a three-year plan for its TV content, including a “Saturday Night Live”-style series for its Gen Z audience, which they detailed in an in-depth interview with Variety last April.

Looks like they’ll have to be doing so without the guidance of Tha Doggfather.

What do y’all think of Snoop bailing on FaZe Clan? Let us know in the comments section below.