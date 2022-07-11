Weird “Snoop Dogg Alive” Trend Surfaces, Snoop Dogg Is OK

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg is easily one of the most popular entertainers on the planet regardless of any genre, so it is with good reason that a recent trending topic gave his fans a scare. A weird trending topic, “Snoop Dogg Alive,” resurfaced but we can assure readers that the DoggFather is doing well.

Over the weekend, a pair of unconfirmed reports came forth that the 50-year-old entertainer born Calvin Broadus Jr. died this past weekend thus sparking the trend. Reps for Snoop denied the wild claims and it appears to be another one of those cases where the Internet prematurely “kills” someone as is the custom in today’s “ready to click” climate.

The news first cropped up via a YouTube advertisement according to some news accounts and then spread to a page on Facebook where the rumor apparently took on a new life. Again, we’re happy to say that the Long Beach superstar is still with us. Check out his Instagram post from Sunday (July 10) below.

Photo: Getty