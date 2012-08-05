Bow Wow – “We In Da Club” [VIDEO]

Bow Wow recently dropped a new video for “We In Da Club.” We’re not trying to throw the YMCMB rapper any undo shade, but the beat sounds kinda similar to Tyga’s “Rack City.” Well, the groove is courtesy of the same producer, DJ Mustard, so that explains that.

The now 25-year-old rapper born Shad Gregory Moss has more hits in his discography than any struggle rapper will see in their lifetime. But, are cats really still checking for him? One hundred and twenty five thousand views for this vid in a couple of days says “yes,” but let us know what you think in the comments.

Bow Wow’s new album, Underrated, is due out soon aka “Your guess is as good as ours.” Watch the Rico Da Crook and Bow Wow directed video for “We In Da Club” after the break.



Photo: YouTube