Aaliyah ft. Drake – “Enough Said” [LISTEN]

Aaliyah passed away almost 11 years ago, but today (August 5th) we get a new song from the late artist called “Enough Said,” featuring Drake. The Toronto rapper made headlines when he revealed that he would be executive producing a posthumous album from the storied singer and actress. The ethereal and smooth track was produced by Drizzy’s trust producer, Noah “40” Shebib.

Drake getting hands on with Aaliyah’s music has spurned some controversy. Timbaland believes that he and Missy Elliott, who were key in Aaliyah’s meteoric rise to success, feels that it’s only right that they both be involved in the project, as do plenty of fans. “I know they trying to drop some Aaliyah records, but if he do it, it should be with me and him, and Missy,” Timbaland told the Breakfast Club.

As for Drake, the YMCMB rapper is surely excited since he recently got another tattoo in honor of Aaliyah (a “116” for her January 16th birthday on his ribcage) to complement the one of her face he has on his back.

Let us know what you think of the new Aaliyah song in the comments. Listen to “Enough Said” below.

Photo: OVO/Miss Info