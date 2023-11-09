OG’s Back: Peep The New ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Trailer

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With the success of 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, it was guaranteed that Sony Pictures would green light another installment of the revamped 80’s franchise. In 2024, we’ll once again be treated to a new comedic supernatural tale featuring your favorite ghosthunting OG’s alongside the new generation of paranormal investigators.

On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Sony released its first trailer to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire which stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace who will once again take up arms against a new supernatural entity that’s awoken from a centuries-long slumber. After the events that took place in Afterlife, the new ghostbusting team have relocated to New York City only to find that evil will follow them wherever they go.

When a weird Game of Thrones-ish winter hits the Big Apple and kills millions of people with pure cold, Rudd and his team of teenaged ghost riders have to figure out how to stop this new threat to the world. And luckily for them they’ll have the OG Ghostbusters in Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd and Ernie Hudson to help navigate them through this new mission. We honestly hope the OG trio don’t die in this film just to make room for the new team, but we have a feeling that might happen.

Set to drop next Spring, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will be the fifth entry into the popular franchise, but we’re sure it won’t be the last. Well, if this one doesn’t bomb at the box office anyway.

Check out the trailer for the Gil Kenan-directed film below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it hits theaters in 2024.