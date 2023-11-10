YoungBoy Never Broke Again “GUAP!,” Rapsody “Asteroids” & More | Daily Visuals 11.9.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With all the visuals he shoots on his own property, it was only a matter of time before YoungBoy Never Broke Again finally decided to change the venue, but we’d never think the man would choose a hospital as the backdrop for a music video.

Yet, here we are with YoungBoy’s latest visuals to “GUAP!” where the Banton Rouge rapper rolls up in style to a local emergency room with his team in tow and turns the waiting room into a performance space much to the confusion of everyone in there with actual health issues. Did NBA actually have a checkup appointment? We’ll never know.

Elsewhere Rapsody continues to remind everyone that she’s got bars for days and in her latest clip for “Asteroids,” the Snow Hill MC puts in that work in the studio while donning a Matrix-ish leather outfit. She’s the one, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jordin Sparks, Davido featuring Musa Keys, and more.

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “GUAP!”

RAPSODY – “ASTEROIDS”

JORDIN SPARKS – “CALL MY NAME”

DAVIDO FT. MUSA KEYS – “UNAVAILABLE”

LUCKY DAYE – “THAT’S YOU”

STEVIE HOANG – “ONE GIRL”

YG BABY – “AIN’T NORMAL”

LIL RICAN – “INSECURITIES”