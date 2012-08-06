Bun B ft. Aaron LaCrate – “Turn It Up” [VIDEO]

The Trill OG, Bun B returns with fashion designer and part time DJ and producer, Aaron LaCrate for “Turn It Up.” The honorable Bernard Freeman will be a featured artist on Aaron LaCrate and Milkcrate Athletics’ collaboration album which will be coming soon.

Aaron LaCrate’s Milkcrate has been spotted on tons of rappers and athletes including School Boy Q, Prodigy and Havoc of Mobb Deep, and plenty more. Check out the new video off of the project right after the jump.



Photo: YouTube