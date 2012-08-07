CLOSE
Nardwuar vs. Juicy J [VIDEO]

It’s kind of rare that one of Nardwuar‘s interview subjects match the excitement and enthusiasm of the Human Serviette, but this is why Juicy J is a national treasure. On the latest webisode of Nardwuar’s, the Memphis legend and Taylor Gang’s trippiest, Juicy J is featured.

Juicy J is gifted with tons of classic records including the endlessly sampled Willie Hutch. The “Bandz A Make Her Dancerapper has been on the road for the Smokers Club tour with Smoke DZA, Joey Bad@$$ and more. Hit the jump to check out the video interview. 

