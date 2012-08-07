Nardwuar vs. Juicy J [VIDEO]

It’s kind of rare that one of Nardwuar‘s interview subjects match the excitement and enthusiasm of the Human Serviette, but this is why Juicy J is a national treasure. On the latest webisode of Nardwuar’s, the Memphis legend and Taylor Gang’s trippiest, Juicy J is featured.

Juicy J is gifted with tons of classic records including the endlessly sampled Willie Hutch. The “Bandz A Make Her Dance” rapper has been on the road for the Smokers Club tour with Smoke DZA, Joey Bad@$$ and more. Hit the jump to check out the video interview.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Music Executive Christopher “Cam” Martin Shot Dead In South Carolina [PHOTOS]

• Warren Sapp’s Air Jordan Sneaker Collection Up For Sale [PHOTOS]

• I Got A Story To Tell: 10 Of Hip-Hop’s Biggest Snitches, Allegedly

• Exclusive: Wiz Khalifa, J. Cole & More Backstage At The “Under The Influence Of Music” Tour [PHOTOS]

• Terry Richardson Takes Even More Candid Shots Of Odd Future [PHOTOS]

• A Queens Story: Nas & Salaam Remi’s 10 Greatest Collaborations

• The Curious Case Of Joseline Hernandez: A Visual Timeline Of Success [PHOTOS]

• 8 Things You Need To Know About 2 Chainz’s Based On A T.R.U. Story

• 15 People Who Merged Rapping With Singing (Before Drake) [GALLERY]