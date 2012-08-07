Hit-Boy’s full length debut into rapping is finally here. #HITStory is a short and sweet 11-track project filled with all original production from BINK!, The U, Ray Reel, Hanine and Hit-Boy himself. The G.O.O.D. Music producer/artist didn’t come alone however, as he taps Big Sean, Kid Cudi, John Legend, Bun B, Chip The Ripper and the Surf Club’s Stacy Barthe.

If you haven’t peeped the video for the single, “Jay-Z Interview,” peep it here. The video for “Old School Caddy” will also debuts soon.

Hit the jump to check out the artwork, tracklist, and download link for Hit-Boy’s #HITStory.

Hit-Boy – #HITStory [DOWNLOAD]

