Family Of The Late Aaliyah Not In Support Of Rumored Album With Drake

Although the rumors are swirling about Drake and his alleged involvement in executive producing a posthumous album for deceased R&B singer Aaliyah Haughton, the family of the songstress has come forward to strike down the supposed project. Last week, a report from HipHopDX said that Drizzy was sought out by the family estate to work on the album, and a new single (“Enough Said”) featuring Drake and the object of his musical obsession certainly added validity to the claims. However, the brother of Aaliyah has stepped forward, somewhat stopping the rumors in their tracks.

“There is no official album being released and supported by the Haughton family,” said Rashad Haughton regarding the rumored project on his sister’s official Facebook fan page yesterday (August 7). The artwork for “Enough Said” track features the logo of Aaliyah’s label, Blackground Records, which is helmed by her uncle, Barry Hankerson. Further, over at Miss Info a source shared that Aaliyah’s former producer Timbaland produced two tracks for the rumored album.

Drake’s affinity for Aaliyah is no secret after revealing a tattoo of the singer on his back and his most recent artwork on his ribcage features her birthday (“116”). If the rumors do hold true, fans of Aaliyah are clamoring for a reunion of her honeyed vocals alongside the audio pyrotechnics of Timbaland that spawned a variety of hits in the 90s.

