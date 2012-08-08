B.o.B. ft. Andre 3000 – “Play The Guitar” [VIDEO]

B.o.B and Andre 3000’s collaboration looked like a match made in rap/rock heaven on paper, but it just didn’t strike. The song was also left off of Bobby’s album, Strange Clouds. This song still got the visual treatment, albeit a lazy one complete with a futuristic Etch-A-Sketch and a non-existent Andre 3000.

B.o.B.’s second album Strange Clouds is in stores right now. As for Andre 3000, well, who knows? He has popped up on mostly every anticipated rap album of the year to date, but if you think he’s going to drop a solo album any time soon, you might have another thing coming. Hit the jump to check out “Play The Guitar.”





http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

Photo: Getty Images