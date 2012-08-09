Young Buck Chronicles His Last Hours Of Freedom [VIDEO]

It’s been an absolute rough couple of years since Young Buck was unceremoniously booted from the G-Unit. His series of misfortunes were capped off two days ago when Buck checked himself into Yazoo City Medium Security Federal Prison in Southern Mississippi to serve his 18 months sentence on weapon charges.

His team followed him around and filmed his last moments of freedom before he said his goodbyes to his family and friends as they watched him walk into prison. Pretty heart wrenching stuff. Hit the jump to check out the video for yourself.

