Ab-Soul ft. Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q & Jay Rock – “Black Lip Bastard” (Remix) [VIDEO

It is a Black Hippy movement as Ab Soul grabs Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and School Boy Q for the remix of the stand out song off of his controlSYSTEM album. The “Black Lip Bastard” remix has already been touted as one of the best verses of the year from the one and only Kendrick Lamar, where he spats his love for Nicki Minaj and Rihanna.

Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock and Ab Soul also come correct on tis record as the haunting production gives space for the four gifted lyricist to go ham, cheese and mayonnaise on the track. After the jump, check out the brand new video.



Photo: YouTube