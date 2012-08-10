Diddy Reportedly Very Close To Joining American Idol

The producers of Fox’s American Idol have reportedly been wooing Bad Boy CEO and Hip-Hop mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs to become a judge on the show. After Aerosmith front man, Steven Tyler, opted to leave the show this season along with Jennifer Lopez two seats were up for grabs on America’s biggest karaoke contest.

Jennifer Lopez was reportedly replaced by the incomparable Mariah Carey, and Diddy is said to be high on the wish list of the show’s producers to replace Tyler along with Pharrell Williams. Diddy has oversaw the careers of many musical luminaries including The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim and many more. What we wouldn’t give for Jennifer Lopez and Diddy to be judges on that show? Now that would’ve been some great TV!

Photo: Getty