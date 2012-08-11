Common Talks Cruel Summer With Sway [VIDEO]

Cruel Summer, which is ironically dropping around the beginning of Fall, is about to hit the streets very soon and the involved parties are beginning to talk it up. Common Sense talked to Sway on his Shade 45 radio show and talked about the recording process of the new album.

After a quick freestyle, the Common man spoke about Kanye’s borderline obsessive strategy to prevent leaks and keeping his albums top secret. Hit the jump to check out the sit down between the two.





http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

—

Photo: YouTube