When new Juicy J. songs drop, you start doing that “push up” bouncing dance immediately. This one is a little different, as the Juiceman samples The Notorious B.I.G.‘s “Who Shot Ya,” and gets a little more lyrical on this new record “Can’t Stop Us.”

Don’t think that there isn’t no bounce to this record, however. Juicy’s Three Six flow is all over this record and it’s a banger. Get a listen to this Crazy Mike-produced record and be on the look out for Juicy’s new album with the Taylor Gang dropping very soon. Hit the jump for the download link and get trippy, mane. https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/Juicy-J-Cant-Stop-Us-Produced-By-Crazy-Mike.mp3

Juicy J. – “Can’t Stop Us” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

